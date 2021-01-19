Clapping back. Michelle Williams bashed an Instagram troll criticizing her for not having kids.

“Michelle I love you but you need some children,” the hater commented on the former Destiny’s Child member’s Friday, January 15, Instagram upload.

“You’re an idiot,” the singer, 41, replied. When the Instagram user called her comment “uncalled for,” she wrote, “No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children.”

The Illinois native added, “What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children? WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS. Don’t ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored but too many people need [to] stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!”

Williams got engaged to pastor Chad Johnson in April 2018, but they called it quits seven months later.

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2018. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS.”

When news broke the following year that actress Michelle Williams was pregnant and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, the “Say Yes” singer got a lot of congratulatory messages for the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, who shares her name.

“A few comments are tricking [sic] in and of course I had to google to see what was goin’ on!” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea ‘Michelle’ OK bye.”

The same mix-up happened in September 2019 when the Golden Globe winner made comments at the 2019 Emmy Awards about pay equality.

“Let’s get one thing clear,” the Chad Loves Michelle alum said in an Instagram Live video. “How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person … do y’all see that I’m Black when you go to my profile or tag, like when you search for the Michelle Williams? I am Black! OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing. I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian. I am Black!”

The Masked Singer alum wrote that she was “getting cursed out in the comments” following the Blue Valentine star’s speech.

“I thought it was her truth,” the former reality star added at the time. “I thought it was awesome. I thought she was factual. I could be wrong. But yo, I just told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you! But can’t you see that I’m Black?’ Look and see in that little small hole, that little small profile [picture before commenting]. … Reading is fundamental. So is observation! Observe that profile pic before you get to tagging me and cussing me out for something I didn’t say.”