Their doors are open. Mila Kunis got real about how she and husband Ashton Kutcher set boundaries — or don’t — with their children at home.

The Bad Moms actress, 39, revealed in an interview published on Thursday, September 29, that she and the Ranch alum, 44, have “no closed doors” in their home. “That includes the bathroom,” she told E! News. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

Kunis emphasized that the open-door policy wasn’t typical for her before she and Kutcher welcomed daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5. “I never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” she teased. “[Once I had kids], I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'”

The Luckiest Girl Alive star joked that “it never made a difference” to her little ones if she did close the door when using the bathroom because they would knock “every two seconds” regardless.

Last year, the That ’70s Show alums raised eyebrows with another unique parenting tactic when Kunis revealed that she and her former costar don’t bathe their kids “every day.” The Ukraine native explained during a July 2021 episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she “didn’t shower much” growing up overseas because she “didn’t have hot water” available.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” the Black Swan actress added. Kutcher chimed in, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The revelation quickly sparked a debate online, and several other celebrities began to share their own showering schedules. Nearly one month after the couple ignited a frenzy about their kids’ bathing habits, the actors playfully put an end to the conversation by documenting Wyatt and Dimitri’s washing up routine via social media.

Kunis went on to call the backlash “so dumb” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2021. “I wake up every day and [I’m] like, ‘Today, I’m going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them,” she joked. “There’s a body of water that they touch just about every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it’s a pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It just depends. It’s [the] COVID [pandemic]. Like, who showers? We don’t leave the house. Who cares?”

The Ted star conceded at the time that she probably didn’t make the situation “any better” with her witty response, clarifying: “I feed my kids, you guys! Oh, God.”