Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Name Their Daughter After Hannah Montana

Best of both worlds? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner caused confusion over their daughter’s name after Miley Cyrus sent the couple a Hannah Montana-themed gift.

The Jonas Brothers member, 31, posted an Instagram Story video of a massive flower arrangement on Wednesday, March 24 — the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel series’ premiere. A note accompanying the present read, “To: Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana.”

Jonas expressed his gratitude to Cyrus, 28, in his caption. “Holy Hannah Montana!!!” he wrote. “Thank you @mileycyrus We love it! This is epic!!”

Turner, for her part, gushed via her Instagram Story: “Thank u Hannah We [love] u.”

The Game of Thrones alum, 25, previously showed her love for Hannah Montana in December 2020. She raved over the former DNCE frontman at the time after he bought her a shirt featuring the character. “Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

Cyrus notably dated Jonas’ brother Nick Jonas from 2006 to 2007. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas also appeared as themselves on a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana, and the Jonas Brothers performed alongside the Last Song star on her Best of Both Worlds Tour from 2007 to 2008.

Joe and Turner welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Us later reported that the pair chose the unique moniker ahead of their baby girl’s birth. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” a source revealed in July 2020. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus commemorated the Hannah Montana anniversary in more ways than one. “Hi Hannah, it’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the [heart],” she wrote in a letter to her alter ego via Instagram. “I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever. Not just in [my heart], but [in the hearts of] millions of people around the world.”

She concluded: “You have all my love and upmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. … I love you, Hannah Montana.”