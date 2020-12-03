Middle monikers! Mindy Kaling responded to claims that her two kids have “very Caucasian” first names.

When an Instagram user asked the Office alum, 41: “Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names.”

The actress replied, “They do!” The Mindy Project alum revealed her 2-year-old daughter Katherine’s middle moniker, Swati, as well as her 3-month-old son Spencer’s, Avu.

The Massachusetts native announced in October that she had secretly welcomed baby No. 2 one month prior. “I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange,” Kaling told Stephen Colbert at the time. “I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

The Why Not Me? author went on to write via Instagram that her eldest was “obsessed” with her brother, as well as his toys. “It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now,” she concluded.

The transition was “smooth and easy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October of Kaling’s family of three. “Everything is going super well. She’s so excited about being a new mom again. Katherine absolutely adores Spencer.”

When it came to hiding her baby bump ahead of his arrival, the Emmy nominee told Elle in November that the experience “was not too bad.”

The Never Have I Ever creator explained at the time: “I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere [due to the coronavirus pandemic] like everybody else, so nobody found me out. So that was kind of easy. And then just being at home and taking photos, I’d largely just kind of shot around my pregnancy. Shot myself from the waist up and then also wore baggy things. I never got super huge, so it was a little bit easier.”

Kaling has not revealed the paternity of her two children. She told The New York Times in June 2019 that she wouldn’t “talk to anyone about” that until she told Katherine.