Naomi Campbell shared some rare comments about her role as a mother of two.

The supermodel, 54, confirmed in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that both of her children were welcomed via surrogate. “I did,” she told the outlet when asked whether she had help expanding her family.

Though she did not disclose the names of her daughter and son, who she welcomed in 2021 and 2023, respectively, Campbell gushed about her two small children. “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she stated. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

While Campbell couldn’t be happier as a “single mother,” she told the outlet she worries about “young girls” who aren’t interested in having kids because of expenses. “I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,’” she said. “I understand, economically, it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

Related: Celebrities Who Used Surrogates to Welcome Children Pursuing surrogacy! Lance Bass and more celebrities have brought babies into the world with the help of gestational carriers. The singer and Michael Turchin became parents to twins in October 2021 — but the couple spent three years trying to start their family. The former ‘NSync member first told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018 that […]

Campbell also discussed potentially letting her daughter follow in her modeling footsteps, admitting, “I’m not sure I would let her start working at 15. It’s a ruthless world.”

Campbell has largely kept her family private since becoming a first-time mom at age 50 in 2021. She announced in May of that year that she secretly welcomed a baby girl. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned an Instagram pic of her hands holding her then-newborn’s feet. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

She called meeting her daughter “one of my most special moments” in a May 2021 episode of her “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube Show, adding, “I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing. I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”

Related: Model Moms! A Guide to Gigi, Gisele and More Supermodels' Kids From the runway to the playroom, many well-known supermodels have learned to balance their careers with raising little ones at home. Gigi Hadid became a mom in September 2020 when she and then-partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai. (Hadid and Malik dated on and off beginning in 2015 before they split for good in […]

The infant made her modeling debut at 9 months old by joining Campbell on the cover of British Vogue in February 2022. “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child,” Campbell told the outlet. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. … I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

In June 2023, Campbell revealed that she welcomed a son. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram pic of her kids holding hands. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed! Welcome Babyboy.”

Campbell gave fans a brief glimpse at her family life via Instagram last month by sharing several snaps of herself and her kids watching a beach sunset. “#BLESSED ❤️,” she captioned the May 10 photos.