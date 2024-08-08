TikTok star Nara Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, are not looking to have six children as they initially hoped.

“After Whimsy, we are absolutely done now,” Nara, 22, told GQ Hype in a profile published on Wednesday, August 7. “Having toddlers is the best sort of birth control because they’re wild.”

Nara and Lucky, 26, got married in 2020 before welcoming three children: son Slim Easy, 2, and daughters Rumble Honey, 3, and Whimsy Lou, 4 months. Lucky also shares eldest son Gravity, 7, with ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree Henley.

For Nara, she always wanted to be a young mother.

“Lucky had Gravity when he was really young. It felt like a natural thing, ‘Yeah, I think I’m ready to have kids,’” she told the magazine. “When I’m 40, they’ll be 20, and we’ll grow up together. I want to build my life with them rather than trying to integrate them into my life later and it worked out great. I love being a young mom.”

Lucky and Nara, who are both models, are raising their young family in the suburbs of Dallas. She often shares glimpses of their life via social media, going viral for ASMR-esque cooking videos. The social media uploads have since labeled Nara as a “trad wife,” referring to a subset of modern women taking on stay-at-home roles while their husbands act as breadwinners. The “trad wife” term, short for “traditional wife,” appears to glorify the more old-fashioned lifestyle of a housewife.

“What people think online is that we have housekeepers and cleaners and nannies and all of these things, when in reality it’s just me and Lucky wanting a family and sharing our lives online,” Nara told GQ. “In no way am I saying this is normal or this is something people have to do in order to be a certain way.”

She added, “Whether it’s a meal idea, or a home-cooked meal I’ve made my toddler, or my soothing voice, or whatever it is, I just put content out there to inspire people. Everyone can take whatever they want from my content.”

During the GQ profile, Nara and Lucky further asserted that they have an equal relationship.

“[My videos are] not so much about, ‘Oh, I need to make my husband a meal right now, or else he’s going to be mad,’” she said. “He does cleanup, which I’m grateful for because I hate that part.”

Lucky, for his part, noted that he views their “situation as a big partnership in every aspect of our lives.”