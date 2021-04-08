Ready for round three! Nev Schulman announced via Instagram on Thursday, April 8, that he and wife Laura Perlongo are expecting their third child.

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!! 🥰🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick,” the Catfish host, 36, captioned the sweet social media upload, pulling up his shirt to reveal his belly in solidarity with Perlongo, 35. They were joined by daughter Cleo, 4, and son Beau, 2, who played along and showed off their stomachs.

“YAY!!!!!!!! CONGRATS 🥳🥳,” Jenna Johnson, who made it to the season 29 Dancing With the Stars finals with Schulman in the fall of 2020, gushed in the comments section.

Chrishell Stause, who also competed on DWTS last year, celebrated the happy news. “Ahhhh CONGRATS!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳💕💕💕,” she commented.

Perlongo teased, “BEAU IS READY FOR HIS BIG BROTHER CLOSE UP!!! hahahahhaha ❤️❤️❤️,” before sharing an announcement of her own on her Instagram account.

“#BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT 🤪🚀 hahah we SO EXCITED,” she wrote on Thursday alongside a handful of candid family pics. “Can’t wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. … THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck. 🥰💫💫💫.”

Schulman hinted in September 2020 that he was ready to bring another little one into the mix. “I just want another one for her to love and for us to giggle with,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “The more, the merrier.”

Watching the Massachusetts native settle into motherhood has been “so much fun,” he added. “Honestly, I know every mom is the best mom in the world, but the greatest joy for me is watching Laura with our kids. She is so fantastic and they are so lucky that they get to spend time with her,” he gushed. “They really are so happy and so loved.”

The In Real Life author and Perlongo tied the knot in New York in July 2017, less than one year after welcoming Cleo in October 2016. Beau joined the family in January 2019.

Schulman previously told Us in January 2020 that three children sounded like the perfect amount. “I was one of two [kids] and [Laura] was one of three, and she loved having two siblings and still does. So I’m into three. I think that’s the number,” he said at the time.

However, he admitted that the pair had their hands full with Cleo and Beau, leading him to “actively” work on controlling his reactions to “annoying things” around the house.

“You have a choice if you want to react to it,” he told Us. “The other day I was holding my son [who is] just starting to now eat from those squeeze packs. Normally, he does a good job, but this time he just decided to squeeze it and I foolishly was dressed in my outfit for the day and it was just, like, brown goop all over me. I got annoyed. Not with him, but just at the situation.”