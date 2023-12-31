Nick Carter has found solace in his family in the wake of his sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s sudden death.

“Cherishing these moments,” Nick, 43, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 30, sharing a video of son Odin, 7, teeing off in a round of golf.

In the clip, Odin hit a golf ball with his club. “Great shot,” Nick, who shares his son and two younger daughters with wife Lauren Kitt, exclaimed.

The social media upload marks the Backstreet Boys singer’s return to social media following the death of Bobbie Jean.

Related: Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt's Best Family Photos Over the Years Backstreet Boys babies! Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, have shared many sweet moments with their three kids over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2014 in California, welcoming their son, Odin, two years later. He became a big brother when their daughters, Saoirse and Pearl, arrived in 2019 and 2021, […]

Nick’s mother, Jane Carter, announced on December 23 that Bobbie Jean had passed away at the age of 41.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane told TMZ in a statement. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She continued at the time: “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean’s cause of death has not been publicly shared, though a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her loved ones believe that she suffered cardiac arrest.

Related: Nick and Aaron Carter's Family Guide: Meet Their Siblings, Kids and More Before his death at age 34, Aaron Carter was known for his career as a teen idol, but he wasn’t the only famous member of his family. Born in December 1987, the “I Want Candy” singer and his twin sister, Angel Carter, were the youngest members of the Carter family, which also includes Backstreet Boys […]

Bobbie Jean is survived by daughter Bella, mother Jane and siblings Nick and Angel Carter. (Jane and ex-husband Robert Carter, who died in 2017, shared Nick, Bobbie Jean, Leslie Carter and twins Angel, 36, and Aaron Carter. Bobbie Jean is predeceased by siblings Leslie and Aaron, who died in 2012 and 2022, respectively.)

“Nick is having a really hard time processing the whole situation,” the insider added to Us earlier this month.

Nick has yet to publicly address Bobbie Jean’s death. Angel, for her part, released an emotional tribute via Instagram on December 24.

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Angel wrote, uploading throwback family photos. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.”

Angel concluded, “I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life. … I love you BJ, you’re free now. 💔🕊️.”