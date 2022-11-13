There’s no place like home! Nick Carter has reunited with his family after the Backstreet Boys’ European tour concluded.

“After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them,” the “I Want It That Way” crooner, 42, captioned a Sunday, November 13, Instagram photo with son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 19 months. Carter wore a baseball cap while he cuddled his three little ones — whom he shares with wife Lauren Kitt — in his bed. The Florida native also gave Pearl a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Carter had been on tour in Europe with his fellow members of the Backstreet Boys. Amid performing sold-out shows, news broke that his little brother, Aaron Carter, had died at the age of 34.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick captioned a November 6 Instagram tribute to the “Aaron’s Party” rapper. “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

He continued at the time: “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

The late Dancing With the Stars alum was found dead one day earlier in his California home. Aaron is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

As Aaron’s loved ones — including the 30-year-old OnlyFans creator and twin sister Angel Carter — mourned their loss stateside, Nick performed with his boy band during the London concert the next day. The group — comprised of Nick, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson — dedicated the show to the late musician.

“That song is very special to us because that song is about family,” Richardson, 51, emotionally introduced “No Place” during the show’s encore. “Everybody in here, we all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs. You guys have been through it with us; we’ve been through it with you. We thank you for taking us on that journey with you. We thank you for being a part of the Backstreet family for 29 years. We thank you for all the love for all the years.”

He added: “Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday at [34] years old. He’s a part of our family. We thank you guys for all the love and the well wishes and all your support.”