Name game! Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt revealed their youngest daughter Pearl’s moniker exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, one month after her birth.

“Funny enough, that was the name Lauren wanted to give to [our eldest daughter], Saoirse,” the Backstreet Boys member, 41, told Us while promoting the new album his band is working on. “Essentially, we kind of gave up on the name, but Lauren really liked Pearl. Then we discovered that we were going to have another baby. That’s when I was like, ‘Listen, let’s go with what you wanted.’ So she became Pearl.”

Kitt, 37, joked that they liked the single-syllable name because “we needed something easier to say than Saoirse.”

The singer and his wife announced their little one’s arrival in April. “As a parent knows all to [sic] very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it,” the New York native tweeted at the time. “We have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

The couple went home with their infant nearly one week later. Pearl joined older siblings Odin, 5, and Saoirse, 19 months.

Saoirse got her name when Carter and Kitt watched a movie called Song of the Sea while the Face the Music author was on tour. “I fell in love with this little girl character who was, like, the little sister of this older blonde boy,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained to Us. “They were brother and sister, and her name is Saoirse.”

The toddler, who arrived in October 2019, is now “extremely sweet and talkative for her age.” Kitt gushed, “She’s just a joy to be around right now watching her explore and discover and learn.”

Saoirse is “just like her daddy,” Carter chimed in. “Saoirse’s into music and loves to dance. She loves ’80s music like me, so I can put it on all the time. She’ll sit there and watch these old music videos.”

As for Odin, the pair’s eldest child is a “nature boy.” Carter explained that “he loves bugs and science projects and is an analytic person,” adding, “I would try to put music videos on, but he’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ Or if I try playing sports with him, he’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper