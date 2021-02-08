Party of three! Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong welcomed their first child, a son, on January 21.

Kwong, 32, revealed the news on Monday, February 8, and gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the bundle of joy. “Welcome to the world little one — our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full ♥️🌹♥️ ,” she captioned the sweet snap of the newborn’s feet.

The couple announced in October 2020 that they had a little one on the way. “Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll,” the landscape designer wrote at the time.

The expectant star went on to show her baby bump progress the following month, writing, “‘To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow’ – A. Hepburn. #fbf to when baby dumpling was just 19 weeks.”

She and Kroll, 42, tied the knot in November 2020. The comedian posted a wedding photo on the 26th via Instagram, writing, “So very thankful. 11.19.20.”

His wife went on to share more photos from their private ceremony on social media. “Married my great love with only cliffs, ocean, redwoods & sunset as witnesses,” the Studio Lily Kwong founder wrote. “Very excited to be your wife @nickkroll.”

Tying the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic was “not easy,” Kwong added. “We were alone on that cliff, but felt so supported & appreciative of the tribe that got us there.”

She started dating the Big Mouth star in 2018. Kroll previously dated Amy Poehler amid her divorce from Will Arnett.

“She was looking for a guy like him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2013. “She wanted a comedian who ‘gets’ her. … They have a lot of fun together obviously and are both real big fans of each other.”

The actress gushed about the New York native in her 2014 memoir, Yes Please. “I have a boyfriend who knows how to settle me. He puts his hand on my chest and tells me boring stories,” Poehler, 49, wrote. “On one of our first nights together, I woke up apologizing for my snoring and he pulled out two earplugs he had worn to bed so he could hear what I was saying.”

Kroll and the Parks and Recreation alum split in 2015. An insider told Us at the time that their busy schedules were to blame for the breakup.