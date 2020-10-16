BFFs! Nicki Minaj wants her baby boy to hang out with Drake’s 3-year-old son, Adonis.

The Queen Radio host, 37, rapped about the little ones’ future bond in her Friday, October 16, “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” with Sada Baby, which Minaj recorded while nine months pregnant. “To be honest, I hope one day, we do a playdate with Adonis,” the new mom said in a verse.

The Degrassi alum, 33, posted the song to his Instagram Story on Friday, writing, “Play dates soon come @nickiminaj.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper confirmed in June 2018 that he had become a father, eight months after Sophie Brussaux gave birth to Adonis. “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” the Canadian star revealed in “March 14” at the time. “[My mom], Sandi [Graham], used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

As for Minaj, news broke in September that she and husband Kenneth Petty had welcomed their first child. The Grammy nominee confirmed the news on Thursday, October 15, and revealed the infant’s sex.

“Thank you to Queen B[eyoncé], Kim [Kardashian] & [Kanye West], Riccardo Tisci, Winnie [Harlow], Karol [G] & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” the “Bang Bang” rapper captioned an Instagram slideshow of cards from her famous friends. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”

Minaj hinted in May that she was expecting when she tweeted, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

Two months later, the then-pregnant star debuted her baby bump. “#Preggers,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the former American Idol judge was “over the moon,” adding, “She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true! She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me.”