Their “rainbow baby” has finally arrived! Younger’s Nico Tortorella and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 5.

Tortorella, 34, and Meyers, 35, announced the news on Monday, March 13, via Instagram with their first family photos. “In love with the dove. introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. welcome to earth little one,” Tortorella wrote.

Meyers, meanwhile, detailed the process of their home birth. “We had a beautiful, intense, raw, emotional, fast, safe and healthy homebirth,” she shared. “She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings.”

The new mom also explained the significance of baby Kilmer Dove’s name: “Kilmer is my grandfather’s last name, my mother’s maiden. Dove because Tortorella means ‘turtle dove’ and throughout our infertility journey she’s been coming to us through birds. Doves for days.”

One week into parenthood, the couple are loving raising their little one. “We wake up every day amazed that we get to finally hold our gift,” Meyers added. “It was worth every tear, every heartbreak, every needle, doctor and dime. For those still on their journey to parenthood, I see you I love you. For those who have supported us along the way thank you. We are in newborn bliss and completely in love with the dove.”

After years of fertility struggles, the couple took to social media in August 2022 to reveal that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“Rainbow baby coming 3.9.23,” the fitness instructor captioned a photo from the pair’s maternity shoot via their Instagram Story. “LITERALLY OUR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY.”

Following their initial announcement, Meyers detailed their and the Walking Dead star’s excitement about the pregnancy and empathized with those who may be struggling with fertility issues.

“There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you. Our 🌈 baby is in my belly,” they shared via Instagram at the time.

The Missouri native continued, “For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this news may feel painful. I know some of you may have just had another failed cycle, or found out your pregnancy wasn’t viable, or some other hiccup in this wild game they call trying to conceive.”

Meyers also offered hope to anyone battling infertility. “About a year ago, a fellow infertility warrior who finally had their rainbow baby told me this – ‘it sucks until one day it doesn’t’ and they were right,” they explained. “Sending love to each and every one of you. More about our story to come.”

The couple have previously opened up about their desire to start a family.

“I’m really great with babies! And we’ve been talking about having babies forever,” Tortorella exclusively shared with Us Weekly in June 2019. “I feel like our babies will just choose when the time is right. It’s not actually going to be us that makes that decision.”

Tortorella and Meyers met in college and tied the knot in 2018 after 12 years of dating. The pair, who both identify as non-binary, have often gotten candid about being in a polyamorous marriage and the frustrations that arise when people don’t accept or understand their relationship.

“There are definitely tons of people inside the community that are like, ‘You know, you’re a man, you’re a woman, y’all are straight, like why the f–k are you talking about all this sh–t’” the actor told Us. “That’s really upsetting, and sometimes I go to some of my best friends and, like, I spiral. I’m like, ‘I don’t always feel appreciated by the community or validated by the community.’”