Nicole Richie is one proud aunt to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s children, including newborn son Cardinal.

“[He’s] the cutest! The absolute cutest,” Richie, 42, gushed to E! News on Tuesday, April 2, at the premiere of her new movie, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, share daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, whose birth they announced last month.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏,” Diaz and Madden, who wed in 2015, wrote via Instagram. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”

Related: Celebrities Bonding With Their Nieces and Nephews: Photos Family fun! Kendall Jenner, Ashlee Simpson and more celebrities share sweet bonds with their nieces and nephews. The model became an aunt in 2009 at age 14 when Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed son Mason. The Poosh creator went on to give birth to daughter Penelope and son Reign, followed by Kim Kardashian’s four […]

They added: “For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute [baby]. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

Benji is the twin brother of Richie’s husband, Joel Madden. Richie and Joel, 45, have been married since 2010 and share daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14.

While both Cardinal and his cousin Sparrow have bird-inspired names, the connection was not intentional.

“I didn’t ask, but I really don’t think they did [it on purpose],” Richie joked to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “I think it’s just a twin thing — who knows?”

Joel also spoke to ET, noting the name choice was “a surprise to” the whole family. “We’re all very happy though,” he noted.

Related: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Family Album With Kids Harlow and Sparrow The family life! Nicole Richie and her husband, Joel Madden, began dating in 2006 — and became first-time parents two years later. “When I first would see [Nicole] around, we were friends. But I don’t think I’m the obvious choice,” the Good Charlotte musician told Australia’s 60 Minutes in April 2013 of the early days […]

Richie and Joel are preparing to be aunt and uncle again as the actress’ sister, Sofia Richie Grainge, is currently pregnant with her first baby. Richie Grainge, 25, announced earlier this year that she is expecting a daughter with her husband, Elliott Grainge.

While Richie is thrilled to see her younger sibling become a mom, she is not sure that she and Joel will expand their family again.

“Today I do not [want another],” she quipped to E! News. “But ask me next week. I might feel left out, you never know.”

Nicole and Joel’s teens made their red carpet debut on Tuesday, joining their parents and grandparents. (Nicole was adopted by Lionel Richie and now-ex Brenda Harvey when she was 9 years old.) While Harlow and Sparrow primarily stay out of the spotlight, their famous parents have loved to share their milestones over the years.

“We got lucky with our kids. They’re easy,” Joel previously gushed during a November 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I always tell my kids, you make it so easy to be a dad. They’re just good kids. They really are. They’re great. And I think they’re like their mom.”