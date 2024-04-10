Nicole Richie is ready to become an aunt to Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s baby girl.

“Oh, my God. [I’m] so excited,” Nicole, 42, gushed in a Tuesday, April 9, interview with Extra when asked how she feels about her little sister becoming a mom. “I can’t even handle anything.”

Nicole — who shares daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, with her husband, Joel Madden — even joked about commemorating Sofia’s entry into motherhood with some body ink. “What I should do is I should get a tattoo and be like, ‘I am the best auntie,’ and just, like, have that, you know?” she quipped.

Sofia, 25, announced earlier this year that she and Grainge, 30, are expecting their first child. “I found out very, very early,” she revealed in a January Vogue interview. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

After a pregnancy test came back positive, Sofia said her husband was “so excited” and that they “both cried.” She continued: “It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops.”

Later that month, the couple, who wed in April 2023, announced they are having a baby girl. “Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream 😅,” Sofia captioned a TikTok video of her loud reaction to her and Grainge’s sex reveal.

Nicole isn’t the only member of Sofia’s famous family to share their joy over her baby news. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that their father, Lionel Richie, was “absolutely thrilled for Sofia and Elliot,” adding, “He was ecstatic when they told him and the family that they were expecting their first child.”

The insider continued: “Sofia is Lionel’s youngest, and it was such a bittersweet moment for him, because he realizes his baby girl is all grown up and going to become a mom. He couldn’t hold back the tears.” (Lionel and his ex-wife Brenda Harvey adopted Nicole as a toddler in 1981. He shares Sofia and his son, Miles, 29, with ex-wife Diane Alexander.)

Lionel, 74, later revealed that he doesn’t plan for Sofia’s child to call him Grandpa. “I’m Pop-Pop,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January. “We don’t get the ‘grandpa.’ Yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-Pop is where we’re going.”

Earlier this month, another source told Us that Sofia and Grainge plan to take a “babymoon trip” before welcoming their little girl. “[They are] so excited and anxious to see her and for her to be here,” the insider added. “Elliot has been there for [Sofia] and really supported her through this journey. He is really hands-on and always making sure she has what she needs, going on appointments with her and loves to drive her around.”