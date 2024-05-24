Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s baby girl is already so loved. After announcing the arrival of their daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, via social media on Friday, May 24, the couple received a supportive message from Nicole Richie.

“I now have a new favorite EG,” Nicole, 42, wrote in the comments section of Sofia’s Instagram post while acknowledging her niece’s initials. “Sorry Elliot 🐧💕.”

The Simple Life star also seemingly expressed how excited she was to be an aunt when she revealed via her Instagram Story that she was listening to “GRL” by S!mone “on repeat.”

Throughout all of Sofia’s recent milestones, Nicole has been by her side and ready to serve as a special cheerleader. When the model got married to Elliot in April 2023 during a magical France wedding, she could count on her older sister to celebrate.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

“I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️,” Nicole wrote via Instagram at the time when showcasing the bride’s wedding dress.

The sisterly bond was showcased yet again after Sofia, 25, announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child. “Oh, my God. [I’m] so excited,” Nicole told Extra in April when asked how she feels about her little sister becoming a mom. “I can’t even handle anything.”

The House of Harlow 1960 creative director — who shares daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, with her husband, Joel Madden — even joked about commemorating Sofia’s entry into motherhood with some body ink. “What I should do is I should get a tattoo and be like, ‘I am the best auntie,’ and just, like, have that, you know?” she added.

Although Sofia announced her pregnancy in Vogue back in January, much of her journey to motherhood was kept private. Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter once revealed that it was Nicole who helped her create limits for what she shares online.

Related: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Relationship Timeline Following her high profile relationship with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie has had a more low-key approach to her romance with Elliot Grainge. Richie and Disick — who have a 15-year age gap — started dating in 2017, after his breakup from Kourtney Kardashian. The model and Disick broke up briefly in March 2020 before getting […]

“She’s such a veteran; she’s really gone through it all,” Sofia told Net-A-Porter’s Porter in December 2023. “She reminds me that not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you.'”

At one point, Sofia recalled growing up and “living my best life.” But she got to an age where “I was like, ‘OK, this is a reputation I’m going to have [for a long time]. Let me go to my older sister, who’s gone down this road, and pick her brain for advice.'”

With a newborn at home, now may be time for some motherhood tips and tricks.