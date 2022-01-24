Every mom needs a little pampering. Olivia Munn revealed that a friend surprised her with a blowout just to lift her spirits nearly two months after giving birth to her son.

“When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere,” the new mother, 41, captioned the snap via Instagram on Sunday, January 23. “Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less postpartum. ILYSM! 💜💜”

The mirror selfie showed the Newsroom alum in a tie-dye robe with curlers in her hair while holding baby Malcolm, who she shares with comedian John Mulaney, in her lap. The little one looked content with a pacifier in his mouth while hairstylist Kiley Fitzgerald worked on his mom’s long tresses.

Munn had plenty of support in the comments. Kate Hudson shared, “Oh mommy ❤️ the best to be in that baby space 🙏.”

Alli Maki added, “Momma life looks good on u ❤️ so much love!!!!”

NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen offered some encouragement. “❤️❤️❤️ first 6 months is super hard so give yourself grace and accept all the help and companionship,” she commented.

The pampering session comes just days after the X-Men: Apocalypse star opened up about her struggles with breast feeding. “At least someone is making good use of my breast-feeding pillow,” the Violet actress joked via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 19, alongside a snap of her small dog lounging against the cushion. “Side Note: Breast-feeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.”

The former Daily Show correspondent added that she had, “taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants.”

Us Weekly confirmed on December 18 that Munn gave birth to Malcolm in late November. A week later, the Oklahoma native and Mulaney, 39, formally introduced their bundle of joy on Christmas Eve.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch alum captioned a snap of their newborn. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The Saturday Night Live alum announced in September that Munn was pregnant. “We’re having a baby together,” the actor told Seth Meyers at the time. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”

The two were first linked in May 2021, days after Mulaney officially announced his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. Their divorce was finalized earlier this month.