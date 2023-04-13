The Chmerkovskiy family is growing! Before Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcome their second child, they decided to add a four-legged companion to their brood.

“Meet our newest family member Hachi Chmerkovskiy 🐶,” the pregnant Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 13, sharing footage of the new pet. “This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past 2 days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber-playful temperament.”

She added: “Shai is obsessed and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy. We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey 🤷🏼‍♀️ there is never a perfect time right?”

In the social media video, the 43-year-old Ukraine native walked their 6-year-old son — who covered his eyes with his hands — into his bedroom. When Shai opened his eyes, he was delighted to see that his mother was sitting on the floor, petting a moyen poodle puppy. Shai immediately slid onto the floor to cuddle with the dog.

While the New Zealand native and Chmerkovskiy adapt to being new puppy parents, they are also gearing up to welcome another child. The twosome, who wed in 2017, announced in January that they are expecting their rainbow baby after previous miscarriages and fertility issues.

“It wasn’t like I was jumping up out of the bathroom, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to [tell everyone].’ It was almost like I was scared,” the Peta Jane Beauty founder exclusively told Us Weekly last month of learning she is pregnant. “It was a positively scary moment for me because it wasn’t something that I was sure of. It wasn’t something that I knew would last. I definitely wanted to, just sort of, hide my emotions a little bit and just kind of put a protective shield around myself to not let myself get too excited before this [turned] into something real.”

Murgatroyd and the Masked Dancer alum also recently became an aunt and uncle for the first time after Chmerkovskiy’s younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, welcomed son Rome with wife Jenna Johnson.

“It’s an incredible thing. The Chmerkovskiy clan is really going through a renaissance at the moment,” Maksim told Us in January, shortly after his infant nephew’s arrival. “I cannot wait for this next generation.”

He added: “[Peta and my] kids are gonna be six years apart, which is basically the exact same distance that Val and I have. Plus, Val’s son is born in January, and my son and I are Capricorns [too]. There are a lot of these [similarities and] I have a picture where I’m holding Val when he was a newborn and I was 6, and then we put it side by side with a picture of my son, who’s 6, holding Val’s son, who’s a newborn, and it was amazing.”