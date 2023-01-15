There he is! Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are enjoying first-time parenthood days after welcoming their baby boy.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 28, shared a sweet Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 14, of Chmerkovskiy, 36, rocking the newborn. In the black-and-white clip, the two-time mirrorball champ cradled their son. The duo’s baby boy, who was born earlier this week, was swaddled in a cozy blanket and donned a fitted cap on his head.

“🤍,” Johnson captioned her social media upload.

The Utah native — who announced in July 2022 that the married couple were expecting baby No. 1 — gave birth on Tuesday, January 10. “Our world is forever changed 🤍,” the pair, who wed in 2019, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, sharing a pic as they held the infant’s hand.

Johnson and the Ukraine native’s fellow DWTS personalities quickly shared their well wishes for the new family of three.

“Love you so much sweet boy!!” Lindsay Arnold, who is currently expecting her second baby girl with husband Sam Cusick, replied.

Former show host Tom Bergeron added: “Congratulations!! You’re both embarking on the most rewarding dance of all.”

While the Jo + Jax designer and the Fuller House alum are settling into first-time parenthood, Johnson previously predicted how they would adapt to raising their son.

“I already know that it’s gonna be good cop, bad cop and I’m gonna be the bad cop. I know [Val’s] gonna give into everything and be such a little sucker,” the new mom exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “He’s gonna be very involved. He wants to style him. They’re gonna have the matching outfits. We’ve already gone there.”

She added at the time: “Just knowing how to raise them in this world [is worrisome]. It’s a crazy time. I even have a hard time navigating it myself. So just being the best mother and nurture and guider that I can be [is the priority]. Do I have all the tools? Do I know what to tell them in certain situations?”

Johnson — who has not publicly shared her and Chmerkovskiy’s son’s name — dealt with previous fertility struggles prior to her first pregnancy. “After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity,” she revealed via Instagram in July 2022. “If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE.”