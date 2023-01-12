A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one.

“Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had welcomed their first child. The post included a black and white photo that showed herself and the Ukraine native holding their new bundle of joy’s hand.

Following the big news, the professional dancers’ costars flocked to the post to offer the happy couple their congratulations.

“😭😭😭 love you so much sweet boy!!” Arnold, who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick, wrote.

“AHHH CONGRATULATIONS🎉🎉,” Karagach gushed in the comments while Witney Carson, for her part, simply commented, “AHHHHHH!!!!!” Both women announced in November 2022 that they were also currently expecting. (Karaguch revealed she is pregnant with her and fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov’s first child, while Carson and husband Carson McAllister are expecting baby No. 2.)

The two-time mirrorball champion’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also commented on the news that his nephew had arrived with a series of heart emojis.

Johnson first shared her and Val’s exciting news in July 2022.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” she anouced via Instagram at the time. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹.”

She added: “The moment my whole world changed. We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break … so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget.”

The Utah native has previously gotten candid about her infertility struggles prior to giving birth.

“After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity,” she said in an Instagram video shortly after news broke that she was expecting. “I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don’t lose HOPE.”

In September 2022, the So You Think You Can Dance alum opened up to Us Weekly about how she and Val had grown closer during her pregnancy.

“He’s been such an amazing support during my pregnancy because there’s a lot of things happening to my body that are strange and not normal,” she gushed. “And he just makes me feel like an absolute beauty queen.”

The couple met when Johnson joined the competition series in 2014 and started dating the following year. While they put their relationship on pause in 2016, the duo rekindled their romance and got engaged in June 2018. The dancers tied the knot in April 2019.

Keep scrolling to see what DWTS alums offered Johnson and Val their congratulations: