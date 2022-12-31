Not here yet! Pregnant Jenna Johnson went to the hospital amid a recent string of contractions, however, it was only a “false alarm.”

“Our little guy is already keeping us on our toes,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, captioned a Saturday, December 31, Instagram Story photo of herself on a hospital gurney.

Johnson, who wore a hospital gown and a knit beanie, cradled her bump in the pic. “False alarm but so excited to meet in the New Year 🤍,” she concluded her health update.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum — who wed Val Chmerkovskiy in 2019 — announced earlier this year that she is expecting her first child after previous fertility struggles.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” Johnson captioned maternity snaps via Instagram in July. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

The Utah native — who revealed in August that the pair are expecting a baby boy — previously confided in Us Weekly that she wasn’t nervous about childbirth.

“I’m ready for it. For all, like, the gore and scariness, bring it on. Let’s do it,” Johnson quipped to Us in September. “There’s a lot of things happening to my body that are strange and not normal and [Val] just makes me feel like an absolute beauty queen.”

She continued at the time: “With everything getting bigger and changing, he just loves it. And not even that physical aspect, but just knowing that we’re gonna have a little human that’s ours together is really beautiful.”

Once the duo’s “little human” arrives, the Jo + Jax fashion designer already knows how their parenting journey will begin.

“I already know that it’s gonna be ‘good cop, bad cop’ and I’m gonna be the bad cop. I know [Val’s] gonna give into everything and be such a little sucker,” she told Us earlier this year. “He’s gonna be very involved. He wants to style him. They’re gonna have the matching outfits.”

While Johnson and the Ukraine native, 36, are ready to spoil their son, they are not pushing him to follow in their dancing footsteps. “I think everyone expects us to put him into dance. I want him to just be athletic and try all of the sports anything he wants to do,” Johnson said at the time. “I’ll support him, but it’s kind of inevitable. Like, how could we not use our resources and put him into dance?”