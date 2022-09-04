Showered with love! Jenna Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are gearing up to welcome their first child and the pregnant reality TV star enjoyed celebrating her little one at her baby shower.

“Baby Boy was showered with so much love today by our family and friends here in Utah,” Johnson, 28, captioned a Saturday, September 3, Instagram post. “And yes … he got his first fedora. Definitely going to be matching with Daddy 😭.”

In her Instagram carousel, the So You Think You Can Dance alum cradled her baby bump and opened an assortment of presents for her little guy, including onesies and tiny hats.

“My amazing sisters and mom threw me this gorgeous shower,” the Utah native gushed via her Instagram Story, showing off the food spread and an elaborate blue balloon display. “This was the only time our whole family could be together before baby comes so everyone flew out for it.”

Johnson and her family were also joined by one of the pregnant star’s Dancing With The Stars costars.

“Celebrated this beautiful mama-to-be today,” Lindsay Arnold wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “I love you and baby boy so much!”

Johnson and the Ukraine native, 36, announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child after years of fertility struggles.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” the fashion designer captioned maternity snaps via Instagram in July. “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

The pair have since revealed that they are going to have a little boy. “IT’S A……BOY!!!!!!! 💙,” Johnson wrote via Instagram last month. “Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭.”

As Johnson remains focused on her growing baby, she decided to sit out of DWTS season 31, which premieres on Disney+ later this month. Chmerkovskiy, for his part, will return to the ballroom.

“I know that Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think that he’s in the best shape of his life right now. I’m not sure what happened to him [this year], but he is snatched,” Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly in June of her husband, whom she wed in 2019. “I’m like a little like, ‘Oh wow, OK. Watch out.’ I think he’s really excited for this next season.”

Scroll below to see photos from Johnson’s baby shower: