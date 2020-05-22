Mom moves! Pregnant Ashlee Simpson gave a glimpse of her baby bump while dancing to her song “Boys.”

“Excited for this baby boy,” the “Pieces of Me” singer, 35, captioned her Thursday, May 21, Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the Ashlee + Evan alum shimmied and laughed in a black dress and headscarf.

The Texas native went on to post footage of herself in workout gear designed by her sister, Jessica Simpson. “About to get my workout on while the kids are Zooming,” Ashlee told her Instagram followers. “Hope everyone has a good day. Starting the day right.”

The former reality star went on to write, “#pregnantmaworkouts THANKS SISTA FOR THE WORKOUT GEAR.”

The actress and her husband, Evan Ross, announced last month that they’re expecting baby No. 3. (The pair previously welcomed daughter Jagger, 4, in 2015, and Ashlee also shares son Bronx, 11, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.)

“The fam is growing,” the actor, 31, captioned their April Instagram announcement. “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

The Ashlee Simpson Show alum captioned a post of her own: “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby No. 3.”

Earlier this month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with a blue cake.

Ashlee and Ross previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about their future family plans, saying in October 2018 that they “definitely” wanted Jagger to have a younger brother or sister. “Not yet, but we know we want it,” the Broadway star said at the time.

The following year, the Hunger Games actor told Us that he would “love to” expand his family. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see,” Ross told Us in August 2019. “I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

The couple currently coparent Bronx with Wentz, 40, and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, and have “lucked out” with their amicable dynamic.

“It could go all different ways,” Ross gushed to Us exclusively in September 2019. “I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us, that makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. We got really lucky with that.”