Pregnant Ashlee Simpson Shows Baby Bump While Voting: ‘No Excuses’

Voting for two! Pregnant Ashlee Simpson turned in her ballot on Tuesday, October 13, with her baby bump on display.

“Get out and vote!” the Ashlee+Evan alum, 36, captioned her Instagram slideshow. “No excuses.”

In the social media upload, the Texas native rocked an all-black outfit, including a matching mask, and pointed to the “I Voted” sticker on her budding belly. She went on to cradle her stomach while dropping her ballot into a ballot box.

The “Pieces of Me” singer shared the same photos on her Instagram Story, writing, “We voted.”

Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, revealed in April that they are expecting their second child together, her third. The couple already share daughter Jagger, 5, and the actress previously welcomed son Bronx, 11, in 2008 with her then-husband, Pete Wentz.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the Ashlee Simpson Show alum wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a smiling selfie with a positive pregnancy test. “Baby No. 3.”

The Hunger Games actor, 32, added with a post of his own: “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

Jessica Simpson commented that she “couldn’t be happier” for her younger sister and the Connecticut native. “This family of five over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family,” the Open Book author, 40, wrote. “Auntie of three!!! This is hands down the most exciting news I could possibly imagine!!!”

In May, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be by cutting into a blue cake. Ashlee celebrated her baby shower four months later.

“I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!” she captioned party pictures in September. “Not long now! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial and @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special!”

Jessica attended the baby bash, along with her and Eric Johnson’s daughters — Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 18 months. Both of Ashlee’s children were there as well, touching their mom’s baby bump for a sweet family photo.