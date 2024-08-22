Pregnant Cardi B Hits Back at ‘Dumb’ Skin Bleaching Accusation

Pregnant Cardi B is hitting back at “dumb” accusations about her complexion.

After Cardi posted a photo of her friend caressing her baby bump via X on Tuesday, August 20, an X follower questioned whether the rapper had been bleaching her skin.

On Wednesday, August 21, clapped back via X, writing: “Bleaching while pregnant 😒😒😒? Why must yall be so dumb?”

“Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy,” she added, concluding with a plea for the person to stop “thinkin’ with your a–hole.”

Bleaching while pregnant 😒😒😒? Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE STOP… https://t.co/S4IVLZ4WAv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 21, 2024

Cardi is expecting her third child with estranged husband, Offset. Cardi announced the news on August 1 just hours after Us Weekly confirmed the “WAP” rapper had filed for divorce from Offset. (The couple share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.)

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi, 31, wrote via Instagram at the time. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued, “ I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi recently opened up about a freak accident that nearly caused a pregnancy loss. “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I was gonna fall … I practically fell,” the rapper said via X Spaces on August 8. “I was trying to prevent myself from falling. So I was holding onto the railing but I still slipped and I kind of bust my ass.”

Cardi explained that she felt a “weird jerk” in her side and she could not get up. She called out to her father to help her, but when her dad came to her aid, she noticed she couldn’t walk and felt pain in her lower stomach. Cardi decided to take a nap hoping the pain would subside. However, she woke up feeling much worse.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all,” she recalled. “Just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move, I felt paralyzed.”

Cardi said she was rushed to the hospital and while being checked out by doctors, she learned that she tore a ligament in her pelvis right where her baby’s head is.

“I dilated and I was having contractions every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” she said. “So they had to monitor me. I was in a lot of pain, I couldn’t move for two days straight.”