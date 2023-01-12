Chrissy Teigen Asks for Advice About Waxing 'Down There' While Pregnant

A candid question. Chrissy Teigen surprised fans with an unexpected inquiry while preparing to welcome another child with John Legend.

“I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant,” the model, 37, tweeted on Wednesday, January 11. “But is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse.”

In response, Teigen’s followers questioned her decision to get a bikini wax while pregnant. A social media user wrote back, “I can’t unsee this” to which the cookbook author replied, “Imagine what the poor [esthetician] has to see.”

Teigen also explained why she couldn’t trim the area herself, writing, “I can’t see it 😭 lol.”

Meanwhile, a second commentator asked why Teigen was even concerned about waxing ahead of her delivery, to which she added, “Trying to do the doctors a solid.”

The TMI insight into Teigen’s pregnancy comes as she is expecting to give birth to a rainbow baby with Legend, 44. The couple, who share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, previously gushed about the major milestone.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the Utah native captioned an Instagram reveal in August 2022. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Teigen, who suffered a stillbirth in 2020 that she later clarified was an abortion, opened up about her state of mind at the time, writing, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The Cravings author has candidly addressed her journey after suffering from a partial placenta abruption during her third pregnancy.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in August 2020 about her pregnancy loss. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We will always love you.”

Teigen later reflected on how her family continues to honor her late son. “A year ago, you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she captioned her Instagram tribute in September 2021. “I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”