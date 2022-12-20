Chrissy Teigen Jokes She’s Been 'Pregnant Forever' With Bare Bump Photo

Ready for baby! Chrissy Teigen joked about her seemingly endless pregnancy while showing off her bare bump in a bikini.

“‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u,” the former Sports Illustrated model 37, quipped via Instagram on Monday, December 19, alongside a photo of her relaxing in an infinity pool with sweeping views. Her bump was on full display in a pink tie-dye two-piece.

Teigen’s friends backed her up in the comments section, with journalist Yashar Ali writing, “This happens every time with your pregnancies. It’s like people lose concept of time.” Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd chimed in with two crying-laughing emojis.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder — who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with husband John Legend — announced her pregnancy in August, nearly two years after the couple lost their son Jack.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen captioned her Instagram reveal. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

After overcoming her initial hesitation to share the news publicly, the cookbook author has kept fans updated on her pregnancy along the way, frequently posting bump pics and getting candid about the less exciting aspects of the journey.

“I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach,” the Chrissy’s Court host wrote via Instagram in October, bemoaning how her current pregnancy has affected her digestive system. “I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach.”

Joking that her diet has changed while pregnant, she added, “Half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours. But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!”

Later that month, Legend, 43, described how his love for his wife has deepened through the years — and particularly in the wake of their fertility struggles. (Teigen suffered a partial placenta abruption while 20 weeks pregnant with Jack in 2020. Though she initially described it as a pregnancy loss, the Utah native revealed in September that she required abortion care.)

“I’ve seen so much growth through our grief and through our tragedy. It’s always going to be a part of who we are and I’m fine with that. It’s part of who we are. We carry it with us and it’s OK,” the “All of Me” singer shared on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast on October 17. “You also have to commit to working through pain, and I think that we both committed to doing it.”

The EGOT winner continued: “I’ve just learned so much about [Chrissy’s] personality, how she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke even in like the craziest, even in grief, she’s able to find humor. I think you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together and what I’ve seen from her just made me love her more and value her more.”

After explaining how he and Teigen have “grown as parents” to Lune and Miles, Legend said on the podcast that he wouldn’t be opposed to “going for” another child after Teigen gives birth.