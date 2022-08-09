Baby on board! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showed off her sense of humor while sharing the first ultrasound photo of her and John Legend’s rainbow baby.

“Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago,” the 36-year-old star captioned the black-and-white Instagram Story image of her unborn child on Monday, August 8.

The photo showed Teigen’s baby holding its hand up to its heart and the caption poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s Florida club being raided by the feds earlier that day. The seizure is reportedly part of an investigation into boxes of classified materials that Trump, 76, allegedly took with him after leaving the White House.

One week prior, the Cravings author announced that she is expecting another child with the “All of Me” crooner, 43, after losing son Jack, who was stillborn, in September 2020.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote via Instagram on August 3, sharing two photos of her growing baby bump.

The former Lip Sync Battle cohost confessed that she was hesitant to share the news publicly after suffering a pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she explained “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The model — who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 3, with the Grammy winner — has been vocal about her fertility journey after conceiving her two children through in vitro fertilization (IVF). In February, Teigen told her followers that she was again doing IVF in hopes of getting pregnant.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the cookbook author wrote via Instagram at the time. “I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Shortly after Teigen confirmed her pregnancy, Legend opened up about Jack, telling BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” on Sunday, August 7, “You’re always going to feel that loss.”

The couple, who wed in 2013, chose to share heartbreaking images with the public in late 2020 that were taken after Teigen delivered their son stillborn. “It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it,” the La La Land actor explained on Sunday of the decision, noting that his wife was “really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people.”

Legend explained that while sharing their story “helped a lot of people” it wasn’t easy to process. Now, however, he has learned that the pain of that loss “kind of spreads over time, so it doesn’t feel as heavy over time, but you’ll never forget it.”

