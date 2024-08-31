Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is showing off her growing baby bump.

A pregnant Blanchard, 32, shared a mirror selfie via Instagram on Friday, August 30, which showed off the beginnings of a baby bump. She was clad in dark green workout shorts and a white sports bra, paired with white sneakers.

Blanchard announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker last month. “I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she shared via a YouTube video on July 9. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January 2025.”

She noted that the pregnancy was “not planned,” but she and Urker were “both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2015. Her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who killed Dee Dee after he and Blanchard planned her mother’s murder, is serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder. He was convicted in 2018.

In May, Blanchard exclusively told Us Weekly that she was looking forward to starting a family, saying, “Absolutely I want kids someday.”

She added, “I think that I’m going to be a good mother. I think Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

After she was released from prison, Blanchard experienced several ups and downs in her romantic life. In 2022, she married Ryan Scott Anderson while she was in prison, but filed for divorce from him in April. In the same month, Blanchard revealed she had rekindled a romance with Urker, who she had previously been engaged to and met through a prison pen-pal program.

However, she told Us that her split from Anderson had nothing to do with her connection to Urker. “It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” she told Us in July. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage.

She continued, “And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”