Budding belly! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin posted a picture of her baby bump ahead of her and Alec Baldwin’s fifth child’s arrival.

“Promise I’m not doing a pee hold,” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost, 36, captioned a Tuesday, April 21, Instagram Story mirror selfie. “Just wanted to show you my bump. About to take it for a late-night workout.”

In the social media upload, the Living Clearly Method author cradled her stomach while sporting Hatch maternity clothing.

The former yoga instructor, who already shares Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 23 months, with the Saturday Night Live star, 62, announced earlier this month that baby No. 5 is on the way.

“I don’t have the words to express how this [heartbeat] sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned her Instagram reveal. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The Spain native previously suffered two miscarriages within a year. Because of her losses, the fitness guru thought she was going to feel “super, super nervous,” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “But it does feel much more secure this [time around], and so I’m not really nervous.”

The Yoga Vida cocreator, who is due in September, went on to tell Us how she knew she was pregnant “right away,” explaining, “I was like, ‘I feel stupid.’ That’s my first [hint]. I’m somebody that is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can [do] that, [but] I become a disaster. I bump into things. … I actually then started taking tests every other day, even though I knew it wouldn’t be positive yet. About 10 days after I thought I got pregnant, it turned positive and I was like, ‘OK, there you go.’”

She and Alec aren’t shutting down the possibility of adding more babies to their family. “At this point, who knows?” Hilaria told Us. “I don’t know. I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of the sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows?”