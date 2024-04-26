Hilary Duff is taking a moment to appreciate her sweet family of five before she gives birth to baby No. 4.

Duff, 36, shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on Friday, April 26, that featured her husband, Matthew Koma, their two daughters, Banks and Mae, and Duff’s son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Some random pics of the [five] of us before that changes foreverrrrr,” Duff captioned the adorable slideshow, where her baby bump was displayed in several snapshots.

Duff announced her pregnancy in December 2023, and she is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her little one. The former Lizzie McGuire star is ready to expand her brood and told her Instagram followers on April 21 that she would no longer be responding to questions about whether she’s given birth.

“Hi friends — This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) … I am no longer responding to texts or dm’s about ‘when baby is coming’!” Duff wrote via her Instagram Story. “I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!”

She continued: “Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know.”

The How I Met Your Father actress has been using natural methods to move things along, including acupuncture.

“Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice,” she joked via Instagram on April 16, posting one photo that showed her undergoing an acupuncture treatment with five needles sticking out of her face.

Duff reflected on the “wild choice” of having a fourth child while praising Koma, 36, for his unwavering support.

“And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after four nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you,” she wrote for Koma via Instagram on April 7. “Also on a separate note … Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night.”

Duff met her now-husband when she recruited his help for her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., in 2015. At the time, she was separated from former hockey player Comrie, now 43.

Duff and Koma welcomed their first daughter, Banks, in October 2018, and they wed the following year in 2019. Their second daughter, Mae, was born in March 2021.