Hilary Duff is tired of fans wondering when she’s welcoming baby No. 4.

“Hi friends — This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) … I am no longer responding to texts or dm’s about ‘when baby is coming’!” Duff, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 21. “I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!”

She continued: “Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know. ❤️.”

The How I Met Your Father alum’s message to her followers came on the heels of Duff joking that she’s using acupuncture to give her baby a little kick.

“Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice,” she captioned a carousel of snaps shared via Instagram earlier this month. In one pic, Duff closed her eyes as she underwent acupuncture treatment with five needles sticking out of her face.

Duff and her husband, songwriter/DJ Matthew Koma, announced in December 2023 that they were expecting their third child together, her fourth. The pair share daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. (Duff is also a mom to son Luca, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff wrote via Instagram while sharing the family’s holiday card, which revealed her baby bump. The back of the card featured solo snaps of each of the three kids, reading, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

As Duff prepares for being a mom of four, she reflected on her and Koma’s growing family.

“4 kids is a truly wild choice,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you ❤️.”

Duff previously noted that her love for her husband has only grown throughout her pregnancy. “A few nights away from the kids does a body good,” Duff wrote alongside a mirror selfie with Koma in December 2023. “Love you so much more than in my first trimest[er].”

The couple, who exchanged vows in December 2019, are seemingly stronger than ever. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the lack of work during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes led the twosome to grow even closer.

“Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect,” the insider told Us. “They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family.”