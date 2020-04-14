There she is! Joy-Anna Duggar posted a sonogram shot 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Sweet Baby Girl … we love you more than you know!” the Counting On star, 22, captioned a Monday, April 13, Instagram upload. “Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy! #sothankful #21weekspregnant.”

The reality star’s sister Jessa Duggar commented on the post: “Beautiful like her Mama!”

Joy-Anna announced last month that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting baby No. 2 after previously suffering a miscarriage. “Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned her March Instagram announcement. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

She and the the contractor, 26, went on to post a YouTube video revealing Joy-Anna is pregnant with a girl and due in August.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed their son, Gideon, the following year. In May 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that they were expecting again.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the TLC personalities told Us exclusively at the time. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Joy-Anna found out two months later that she suffered a pregnancy loss. She and Forsyth named their daughter Annabell, and Joy-Anna explained the meaning behind the moniker.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’” she wrote via Instagram. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

In November 2019, Joy-Anna told Us exclusively that her husband was her “anchor” following their loss.