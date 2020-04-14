On the mend. Pregnant Kailyn Lowry is on crutches after suffering a sprained ankle at home.

“This morning I got up at like 6:30 to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, said in her Monday, April 13, Instagram Story. “I missed the last three stairs so I fell and I was really scared. I called for [my son] Isaac and [his friend] Kaden to come get me because I thought that I broke my ankle.”

The reality star went on to say that Isaac’s 6-year-old brother, Lincoln, came over right at that moment and pulled out his tooth, then asked how they’d get to their dads’ houses if Lowry was hurt.

The MTV personality, who is also the mother of her 2-year-old son, Lux, summed up her accident, saying, “Long story short, I sprained my ankle and I’m on crutches so it’s been a really good time, but the baby is OK.”

In February, the Pennsylvania native announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her second with Lux’s father, Chris Lopez.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” the Hustle and Heart author captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost went on to tell Us Weekly later that same month that she has another son on the way.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us exclusively at the time. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

The A Letter of Love author’s doctor is “pushing for induction,” she tweeted earlier last month. “I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away and Lux came in 90 mins start to finish,” she wrote in March. “If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?”