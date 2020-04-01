Doing it differently! Kailyn Lowry is unsure about her birth plan ahead of her fourth son’s arrival.

“New doctor is pushing for induction,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, tweeted on Tuesday, March 31. “I’ve never been induced & had smooth labor & deliveries. Experiences??”

The reality star, who already shares Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively, elaborated on this via Instagram.

“Baby Boy & I are 23.5 weeks today! He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound,” the MTV personality captioned an ultrasound photo. “This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies. Because of the stay home order & social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost went on to write, “I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away & Lux came in 90 mins start to finish. If you’ve been induced, what has your experience been?”

In February, the Hustle and Heart author announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 4 and Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez is the father.

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around,” Lowry captioned her announcement. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

The Pothead Haircare creator has “no contact” with Lopez and is prepared to “raise another baby on [her] own,” she told Us exclusively later that same month, adding, “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared [for this].”

As of December 2019, the Pride Over Pity author and her ex had “no coparenting” relationship for their toddler. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself,” Lowry told Us at the time. “I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”