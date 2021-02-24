The secret’s out! Pregnant Katharine McPhee revealed on Wednesday, February 24, that she is going to welcome a son with husband David Foster.

“Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” the American Idol alum, 36, told Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok during an episode of their “Women on Top” podcast. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the singer is expecting her first child, the composer’s sixth. The Los Angeles native waited to reveal her baby bump on social media until two months later — and appeared to hint at the sex of her baby-to-be in a blue coat.

“My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife,” Foster, 71, commented on the December 2020 social media upload.

The Grammy winner, who is already the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, wed McPhee in June 2019. While awaiting their first child together, the Country Comfort star has been experiencing a “low sex drive.”

She explained on Wednesday: “Typically, in my everyday life — this is TMI — I am not someone who has a low sex drive. But it definitely surprised me during pregnancy, I’m like, take it or leave it.”

The mom-to-be went on to talk about when her relationship with the Canada native turned romantic. While the couple first met in 2006 when she was 21, they reconnected more than a decade later.

“We ran into each other in Palm Springs and I was much more mature,” McPhee explained. “I was 32 years old, and we had a lot of red wine. He invited me and my sister, who I had taken her to Palm Springs for a girls’ weekend, to a tennis match. And he said, ‘Come to the tennis match!” And I was like, ‘OK.’ And my sister went back to our hotel and he said to me, ‘Come stay and party with a bunch of friends.’ And there were tons of people, and we kept drinking wine and it was a very different night than all the previous years!”

The Broadway star was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. As for Foster, he has been married four times — to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015.