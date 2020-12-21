Pregnant Mandy Moore’s ‘Hormones Are No Joke’ in 3rd Trimester

Highs and lows. Mandy Moore detailed the third trimester of her pregnancy in a candid Instagram post.

“Question for third trimester pregnant friends — is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy?” the This Is Us star, 36, captioned a Saturday, December 19, Instagram Story post. “What the heck? I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

The following day, the actress wrote that her mood was “definitely” improving, writing, “Today is a new day, and I feel less ‘off’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon. Hormones are no joke.”

The New Hampshire native added in the Sunday, December 20, video: “I am OK. I am grateful. It is just wild, hormones are crazy. I managed to get out of bed and go on a nice long walk today, and I’m feeling good.”

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared their pregnancy news in September. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the Princess Diaries star wrote via Instagram at the time.

She described her symptoms later that same month on her Instagram Story, saying that she had experienced a “really tough” first 15 weeks with “major” food aversions.

“I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge,” the “Fifteen” singer explained in September. “And poor Taylor. I was like, ‘Can you go outside and eat? I can’t look at food, I can’t smell food, I can’t think about food.’”

The Emmy nominee, who wed Goldsmith, 35, in November 2018, feels prepared for motherhood after five seasons playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, she said during a November Today show appearance.

“Having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” the pregnant star explained at the time. “I’ve had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land.”