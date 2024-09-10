Pregnant Margot Robbie’s baby bump stole the show during a cute date night with husband Tom Ackerley.

On Monday, September 9, the Oscar nominee, 34, made her first red carpet appearance since news broke she is expecting her first baby with Ackerley at the Los Angeles premiere of comedy-drama My Old Ass. (The pair are coproducers through their LuckyChap Entertainment company.)

Robbie looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder floor-length gray dress that put her bump proudly on display. The Barbie star was all smiles as she posed for photos with Ackerley, coproducers Bronte Payne and Josey McNamara, and My Old Ass director Megan Park and star Maisy Stella.

The red carpet affair marked Robbie’s first public appearance since she and Ackerley put on a cute display of public affection at Wimbledon in July — just days after reports emerged that she is pregnant.

Related: Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley's Relationship Timeline Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley were business partners before they exchanged vows. The pair crossed paths while working on 2013’s Suite Française and developed a close friendship before their connection turned romantic. “We were friends for so long,” Robbie told Vogue in 2016. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, […]

Multiple sources confirmed to People in July that Robbie is expecting her first child after the Daily Mail published photos that sparked pregnancy speculation earlier in the day.

Robbie has previously been candid about her and Ackerley’s family planning journey.

“It [makes] me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told the U.K.’s Radio Times in January 2019. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

Robbie continued, “I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Robbie and Ackerley first met on the set of 2013’s Suite Française.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Stars Who Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie previously told Vogue in 2016. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2016 that Robbie and Ackerley privately tied the knot in Australia.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever. Life got way more fun somehow,” Robbie told PORTER magazine in November 2018. “I have a responsibility being someone’s wife. I want to be better.”