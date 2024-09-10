Your account
Celebrity Moms

Pregnant Margot Robbie Shows Off Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night With Husband Tom Ackerley

By
Pregnant Margot Robbie Shows Off Baby Bump at Red Carpet Premiere
Producers Tom Ackerley, Bronte Payne, Margot Robbie at ‘My Old Ass’ premiere. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Pregnant Margot Robbie’s baby bump stole the show during a cute date night with husband Tom Ackerley.

On Monday, September 9, the Oscar nominee, 34, made her first red carpet appearance since news broke she is expecting her first baby with Ackerley at the Los Angeles premiere of comedy-drama My Old Ass. (The pair are coproducers through their LuckyChap Entertainment company.)

Robbie looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder floor-length gray dress that put her bump proudly on display. The Barbie star was all smiles as she posed for photos with Ackerley, coproducers Bronte Payne and Josey McNamara, and My Old Ass director Megan Park and star Maisy Stella.

The red carpet affair marked Robbie’s first public appearance since she and Ackerley put on a cute display of public affection at Wimbledon in July — just days after reports emerged that she is pregnant.

Multiple sources confirmed to People in July that Robbie is expecting her first child after the Daily Mail published photos that sparked pregnancy speculation earlier in the day.

Robbie has previously been candid about her and Ackerley’s family planning journey.

“It [makes] me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?” she told the U.K.’s Radio Times in January 2019. “Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

Actress Maisy Stella and producer Margot Robbie at ‘My Old Ass’ premiere. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Robbie continued, “I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Robbie and Ackerley first met on the set of 2013’s Suite Française.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie previously told Vogue in 2016. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2016 that Robbie and Ackerley privately tied the knot in Australia.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever. Life got way more fun somehow,” Robbie told PORTER magazine in November 2018. “I have a responsibility being someone’s wife. I want to be better.”

