Pregnant Margot Robbie was glowing alongside husband Tom Ackerley while attending Wimbledon on Friday, July 12.

The 34-year-old actress wore a black-and-white polka dot dress for the 12th day of the annual tennis tournament in London. While in the stands, Robbie could be seen interacting with husband Ackerley, 34, as the match went on. Photographers caught the couple sharing a sweet kiss and laughing together as they cheered along with tennis fans.

At one point, Robbie could also be seen cradling her growing baby bump. She rested her hand on her stomach while leaning into Ackerley.

People confirmed earlier this month that Robbie and Ackerley are expecting their first baby after the Daily Mail published photos that sparked pregnancy speculation. In the images, Robbie showed off her growing stomach in a crop top while on vacation in Lake Como.

Robbie and Ackerley, a film producer, met on the set of Suite Française in 2013. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2016 that the low-key couple had gotten married during an intimate wedding ceremony in Australia.

“We were friends for so long,” Robbie told Vogue that same year. “I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course, we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”

While Robbie has yet to publicly discuss her pregnancy, the Barbie star has previously spoken about her and Ackerley’s family-planning journey.

“Three days ago, my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport and we now have a pit bull puppy,” she told PORTER magazine in November 2018, sharing insight into her home life. “We already have a 2-year-old who still acts like a puppy. I love him, but he’s a handful and for the last three days, I haven’t slept. If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there, but definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”

The following year, Robbie doubled down on her dreams of being a mother — but emphasized that she didn’t want to be asked about it constantly.

“I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told U.K.’s Radio Times. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”