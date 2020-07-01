Doing their part! Pregnant Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev want to help the environment by using cloth diapers when their first child arrives.

“I think when we hear about cloth diapers we all freak out right?” the reality star, 36, said on the Wednesday, July 1, “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “Like, it seems nasty. But when I saw Brie [Bella] doing it with [her daughter], Birdie, it was the easiest, non-nasty thing ever.”

Brie, also 36, chimed in, “Who would’ve thought my bougie sister would use cloth diapers?”

Nikki said that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, realized that they could take “steps in making the environment better.”

She explained, “We still want to focus and help with Black Lives Matter, we want to help with the change in getting everyone to register to vote and being as a part of it as you can this year, but let’s not forget about our environmental issues because it’s easy to forget. For me, I’ve realized that I keep making more and more steps of being environmentally friendly and it feels really good.”

The California native announced in January that she and the Russian dancer are expecting their first child. Brie, who welcomed Birdie, 3, with husband Daniel Bryan in 2017, is also pregnant. The Total Bellas stars are due within two weeks of each other.

“We have the exact same symptoms,” Brie exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness. [It was] really bizarre.”

Nikki went on to tell Us at the time that everything in her pregnancy felt “so new.” She revealed, “I guess I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel. I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”