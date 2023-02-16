Clapping back. Rihanna did not hold back when social media users criticized her for referring to her son as “fine.”

The singer, 34, who was on the cover of British Vogue with her 9-month-old baby boy and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, to share the accomplishment.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc!” she captioned several photos from the shoot, which showed her family posing for the publication. In response, a follower wrote back, “Who calls a baby fine?”

Rihanna, for her part, replied, “His mother!!!” She also hit back when another fan claimed that the actress was referring to her toddler as a “grown man” with her social media caption.

“You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!” Rihanna quipped in the comments section.

The Ocean’s Eight actress became a mother when she welcomed her son with ASAP Rocky, 34, in May 2022. Ahead of their little one’s arrival, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed that the couple were surprised when they found out that she was pregnant.

“I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” she told Vogue magazine in April 2022. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

Rihanna and the rapper sparked dating speculation in 2019 after years of friendship and Us Weekly broke the news in 2020 that they were officially hooking up. The New York native confirmed their romance in 2021 when he called Rihanna “the love of my life” during an interview.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he told GQ in May 2021. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the pair were a “good match” for one another. “It’s obvious they’re a couple and also are each other’s best friend,” the insider revealed. “They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together.”

According to the source, Rihanna and the “Sundress” artist were dating “for a long time” but chose to keep their romance private. “They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating — they more so just don’t want people in their business,” the insider added. “They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterward.”

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul raised eyebrows when unveiled a baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12. Us confirmed that Rihanna is expecting her second child after she cradled her stomach at one point during the show.

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️,” Rihanna wrote alongside her British Vogue cover via Instagram on Wednesday.