Cute confirmation! Rose Leslie addressed her pregnancy for the first time since debuting her baby bump last month.

“I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” the actress, 33, told The New York Post on Wednesday, October 21.

The Game of Thrones alum gave a glimpse of her budding belly in September while posing for U.K.’s Make Magazine. The Downton Abbey alum wore a long black dress in the maternity shot.

The little one will be her and husband Kit Harington’s first child. The couple met and fell in love on the HBO series, getting engaged in September 2017.

The following month, the actor, also 33, revealed that he fumbled his proposal. “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff … but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early,” Harington told British TV host Jonathan Ross in October 2017. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

As for Leslie, she struggled to “fit” their wedding into her schedule. “I haven’t tackled it,” the Honeymoon star told Town & Country in January 2018. “There’s just too much to do.”

The couple tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018. After Game of Thrones concluded the following year, Harington’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the 7 Days in Hell star was receiving treatment “at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the Emmy nominee made that decision “for Rose,” explaining, “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools. … [Rose] loves him very much. She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

The pair have recently been living in a Tudor manor house in East Anglia, England, which Leslie calls “the house that Jon Snow built.”