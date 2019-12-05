



Pregnant Stacy Keibler is thinking ahead while she awaits her and husband Jared Pobre‘s third child’s arrival.

“It’s important to Jared and I that both our children understand how special it is to be welcoming another family member,” the former professional wrestler, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 5, following her pregnancy announcement. “It’s also very important to us that each one of them feels just as loved as the other and that we are there for all of our children equally, no matter what age and need. We constantly talk to them about being good role models, sharing, playing nicely together, being kind.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, December 4, that the Maryland native and the entrepreneur, 44, are expecting baby No. 3. “I feel so incredibly blessed about becoming a family of five,” Keibler gushed.

She isn’t the only one excited by her pregnancy news, though! The Dancing With the Stars alum, who already shares Ava, 5, and Bodhi, 17 months, with Pobre, explained to Us: “Ava has sweet thoughts about everything that has to do with our new little one. It’s so endearing, and this is such a special time for us to embrace with her at her age.”

The couple, who cofounded men’s non-toxic skincare brand Caldera + Lab, told Us exclusively in October that they “absolutely” wanted to add another baby to their brood.

Pobre called Ava and Bodhi their “greatest gifts” at the time, explaining to Us how he and his wife balance the little ones with their company. “We want to have a 60/40 kind of split where we’re able to be extremely present with our children, but also still exercise our minds and be active with building this business,” the California native said. “It’s obviously more of an art than a science.”

The pair wed in 2014 in Mexico and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Their favorite way to spend time with Ava and Bodhi is “hiking and traveling,” Pobre told Us.

With reporting by Carly Sloane