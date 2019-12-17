



Keeping her costar stocked! Kyle Richards had the perfect present for pregnant Teddi Mellencamp.

“[She] just gave me the Doona, which I’m really excited about,” the accountability coach, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party celebrating the arrival of Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party on Friday, December 13. “I haven’t tried it yet because it wasn’t around when [my eldest] were babies, but it goes straight from infant carseat to stroller. Like, there’s no clicking and moving things around.”

While the Indiana native appreciates the gift, she’s “waiting for the Snoo [Smart Sleeper].” She joked to Us: “Someone send away. Just hook it up!”

Us broke the news in September that Mellencamp, who shares daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, with husband Edwin Arroyave, is expecting baby No. 3. The pregnant star has been craving cereal during her first two trimesters, she shared with Us on Friday. “Any kind of Puffins, I like,” she said. “Any kind of fiber cereal, [that’s] what I’m always wanting.”

When her little one arrives, John Mellencamp‘s daughter isn’t concerned about her post-baby body, explaining, “For me, it’s just about staying committed and being active and listening to my body. I’ll just keep on doing what I’ve been doing.”

For now, the fitness pro is struggling to pick a baby name separate from the Bravo franchise. “I need help,” she told Us exclusively last month. “I can’t do all these things. People are DMing me like, ‘Well you can’t do that. That’s this person.’ Or, ‘You gotta do that?’ But then that person [has] a dog named that. I’m like, I can’t be revolving my name choices around everybody Bravo loves and their animals. I would run out.”

Her daughter has proposed conventional names, like Selena, while Cruz’s ideas are a little more out there. “My son is so pissed that I’m having a girl that he’s picking out names like Catboy, Pugsley,” the Bravo personality told Us in November. “I’m like, ‘Buddy, we can’t.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, that can be her nickname.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told him: “‘If you want to call her Pugsley or Catboy you’re welcome to, but I think you’ll change once she’s born.’”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber