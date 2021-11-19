With a rainbow baby on the way, pregnant Tori Roloff is “still struggling” with feelings from her 2020 miscarriage.

“I feel like I will [worry] until I’m holding [the] baby,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, told her Instagram followers in a Thursday, November 18, Q&A session. “Miscarriage is such a thief of joy and I’ve really tried hard to enjoy this pregnancy, but I’ve been extremely anxious.”

The TLC personality announced in March of last year that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Roloff concluded that she was posting to help other moms feel less “alone,” writing, “I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do — thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.”

On Wednesday, November 17, she revealed her baby bump, gushing that a little one is on the way in the spring.

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022,” her husband, Zach Roloff, captioned his own social media upload. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

The Oregon natives, who share son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, are letting their third baby’s sex be a “surprise,” Tori wrote on her Story on Thursday. When asked whether she is expecting a baby with dwarfism, the expectant star replied, “I wish this could be a surprise too but when they tell me I need a C-section, it makes it sort of obvious. Lol.”

The photographer clarified in a later slide: “We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into the pregnancy. And with dwarves, it’s encouraged to have a C-section because of bigger head size. I was saying I’d love to know but IF my doc says I need a C-section, it would be obvious to us.”

As for having more kids, Tori wrote, “I’m definitely feeling like this one may complete our family. But never say never.”