Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hands-on parents to their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day,” a family friend of the couple exclusively told Us Weekly in an August cover story.

According to the insider, Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, want their children to have normal upbringing despite royal statuses. Archie, 5, and Lili, 3, received formal royal titles after their grandfather, Harry’s father King Charles III, became England’s monarch in 2022.

Harry and Meghan, who got married in 2018 two years before taking a step back from their roles as senior working royals, welcomed Archie in 2019 and Lili in 2021.

“They’re so well-mannered,” the source added of the young royals. “Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy.”

Harry and Meghan have primarily kept their kids — whom they are raising in Montecito, California after leaving London in 2020 — out of the public eye. At various public appearances, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex often provide insight into their home life as a family of four.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” Harry said during the WellChild Awards late last month. “You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic.”

During his speech, Harry also gave a shout-out to 6-year-old cerebral palsy patient Noah Nicholson and the giraffe toy connected to a blanket he brought to the ceremony.

“Is this the same one? No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare,” Harry quipped. “My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”

According to the source, Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority is keeping Archie and Lili safe.

“I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t,” their family friend told Us. “[Prince] William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”

Harry has fought to provide his children with enhanced security while visiting his home country of England. The monarchy previously declined to offer a then-newborn Archie certain protections since he was not the son of the heir as William’s children are. (William, 42, shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with wife Princess Kate Middleton.)

“He’ll always be fond of his home country, but the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority,” the source added of Harry. “If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that.”