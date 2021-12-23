There she is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their baby girl via their first Christmas card as a family of four on Thursday, December 23.

Veteran-led organization Team Rubicon posted the adorable snap of the couple and son Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 6 months.

“We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US,” the charity wrote via Twitter with a link to their site. “This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities.”

The duke and duchess welcomed their second child on June 4. While big brother Archie’s red hair is on full display in the 2021 card — taken by Alexi Lubomirski at their Santa Barbara, California, home — Lili is seen giggling as Meghan lifts her up and looks at her lovingly.

“Happy Holidays,” the card states. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The pair introduced their baby boy to the world at two days old. The infant, swaddled in a white blanket and matching hat, accidentally met his first royal family member on the walk to the press.

“We just bumped into [Prince Philip] as we were walking by, which was so nice,” the Suits alum said at the time.

The former actress went on to say that her son was “changing every single day,” explaining, “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We’re monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really.”

Three months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Archie had “reddish” hair. “He is the sweetest little baby and really captures the heart of everyone that meets him,” the insider added in August 2019.

The pair revealed the following year that they had suffered a miscarriage while trying to expand their family. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the Los Angeles native wrote in a November 2020 essay for The New York Times. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Meghan and the former military pilot’s rep told Us in February that they were pregnant again. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the statement read at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Harry announced the sex of their second child in their tell-all CBS interview in March, gushing, “It’s a girl! … Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Harry and Meghan, who officially stopped working for the monarchy in March 2020, are expected to spend Christmas in the United States while Prince William and Duchess Kate join Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.