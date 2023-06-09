A birthday surprise! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn, Prince Archie, rang in his 4th trip around the sun with a special present.

“We hope they don’t mind us sharing this lovely thank you letter we received today! ❤️❤️❤️,” Mad Dogs Bike Shop in Montecito, California, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 7, sharing the note that they received from the royal duo.

The message — which was printed on “The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” letterhead — was postdated Tuesday, June 6, as Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, sent their “sincere thanks” to the British boutique owners for their “thoughtful gift.”

“The bike has brought much joy and is much appreciated by the family,” the note read, referring to the couple, who moved to Montecito in 2020 after leaving London following their royal step-down. “They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

The letter was signed by Harrison Colcord, who works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Archie turned 4 on May 6 the same day as his grandfather King Charles III’s official coronation. Since the occasion fell on the same day as the crowning ceremony, the Suits alum — who also shares daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, with Harry — opted to skip the royal event in favor of throwing a “low-key” party for her son.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

Harry attended the Westminster Abbey service solo, sitting in the third row with cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The military veteran ultimately left the U.K. shortly after the coronation concluded to make it home in time for the end of Archie’s birthday.

The royal family, for their part, did not publicly acknowledge Archie’s special day, though the 74-year-old king did mark the occasion privately.

“I hear that the king made a toast to Archie ’cause it was his birthday, but even the way the king said that, [adding] ‘wherever he is,’ it was sad,” royal expert Nick Bullen told Us in May. “And I think that’s the sad piece is that these two grandchildren aren’t part of the story. I think that is sad for them, sad for the king, but the Sussexes have made their decision on that.”

Charles — who is also a grandfather to Prince William’s three children with Princess Kate — and the royals also did not publicly honor Lili’s 2nd birthday earlier this month.



“The Palace did not snub Lilibet,” a source told Us on Monday, June 5. “There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non-working members of the royal family.”