Prince William and Kate Middleton Bring All 3 Kids to Royal Air Show

Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children were flying high during a trip to a local air show on Friday, July 14.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were all in tow on Friday when their parents, both 41, visited the Royal International Air Tattoo. The event, which takes place at the Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, is the world’s largest military show.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ kids had all eyes on them as they toured the facility, which included boarding a C-17 transporter aircraft. The plane was used to transport the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in September 2022 ahead of her funeral. (Her Majesty was 96 when she died and her eldest son, King Charles III, took over as the monarch that same month.)

During Friday’s outing, George wore a blue polo shirt, green pants and brown suede boots that closely resembled William’s footwear. Charlotte, meanwhile, wore a navy and white striped dress, white cardigan and blue sneakers. She topped off her look by wearing her hair down with two braids.

Louis’ outfit also included blue sneakers, which he paired with navy shorts, a white polo and a navy sweater on top.

Kate and William matched their kid’s navy-inspired ensembles. The Duchess of Cambridge donned a white top with a beige pinstripe Blazé Milano blazer and navy pants. Her husband, for his part, wore a simple navy suit with a light blue shirt and brown suede shoes.

While exploring the C-17 transporter aircraft, George was photographed raising the ramp on board. His siblings were also seen learning about all the switches and buttons on the plane before Louis was captured relaxing on a military vehicle nearby.

Although both William and Kate have been very visible since Charles, 74, took the throne in fall 2022, their children are rarely all together at royal events. The family of five, however, were all in attendance for part of the king’s coronation events in May, which is when Charles was crowned publicly.

Last month, George, Charlotte and Louis were also by their parents’ side while celebrating Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade. The event marks the monarch’s public birthday bash and takes place every June, even though Charles’ actual birthday is in November.

The Wales children toasted to their father’s real birthday that same month, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly on June 28 that the family had a “special dinner” to mark the occasion.

William also made time last month for his pals, who took him to a nightclub for his birthday.

“William was skeptical at first but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time,” the insider told Us at the time, noting royal “loosened up and cut a rug” as the night progressed.