Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, are keeping their fingers crossed for an English World Cup victory.

“Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” the Prince of Wales, 41, said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, August 19, while sitting with Charlotte, 9, on a bench outside. “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.”

William added: “So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves!”

Charlotte — whom William shares with his wife, Princess Kate — was balancing a soccer ball on her knee while her dad spoke. After her dad finished his thoughts, she chimed in, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

The English women’s soccer team, called the Lionesses, are due to face off against Spain’s team during the final match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup early on Sunday, August 19.

Both William and Charlotte looked casual in the video, with the duke wearing a blue button-down and a pair of jeans. Charlotte, for her part, sported a striped tee and a pair of denim shorts with white sneakers.

Charlotte previously sent the Lionesses a good-luck message before their appearances in the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro Final — and William revealed the princess is an aspiring soccer star herself.

“Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal,” William — who also shares sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate, 41 — told the team in June 2022. “She said, ‘Please tell them that.’ She’s a budding star for the future.”

While William is equally an avid sports fan, he’s not persuading any of his children to follow his team allegiances.

“I’m letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William previously said during an appearance on “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020, specifically referring to George. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

In addition to pursuing soccer, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022 that Charlotte is interested in acrobatics and acting. “Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,” the insider said. “She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework.”

Charlotte has also been making more public appearances with her parents and her brothers. The three Wales children all attended multiple ceremonies for grandfather King Charles III’s coronation in May as well as the Trooping the Colour event one month later in June.